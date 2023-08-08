DLF - Scaling New Heights Aided By Demand Tailwinds: Motilal Oswal

While we remain confident about DLF's growth outlook of its residential and commercial businesses, we believe the valuation already seems to price in this positive outlook.

Thus, the implied value of land remains the only key metric for a further upside in the stock.

The current valuation indicates that the company’s 146 million square feet land in DLF (DevCo.) and 24 million square feet land in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. (RentCo.) are valued at Rs 620 billion. This valuation incorporates a ~15 years of monetization timeline for the land bank, which we believe is fair.

We value the land at ~Rs 530 billion, implying that there is limited upside potential from the current valuation.

Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 455.