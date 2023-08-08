DLF - Scaling New Heights Aided By Demand Tailwinds: Motilal Oswal
Healthy project pipeline; aims to sustain increased sales run rate.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
DLF Ltd. in its FY23 annual report highlighted -
its plan to sustain sales momentum in DevCo,
continued expansion in the office segment with an aim to double the retail portfolio in four-five years, and
consistent improvement in cash flows.
While we remain confident about DLF's growth outlook of its residential and commercial businesses, we believe the valuation already seems to price in this positive outlook.
Thus, the implied value of land remains the only key metric for a further upside in the stock.
The current valuation indicates that the company’s 146 million square feet land in DLF (DevCo.) and 24 million square feet land in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. (RentCo.) are valued at Rs 620 billion. This valuation incorporates a ~15 years of monetization timeline for the land bank, which we believe is fair.
We value the land at ~Rs 530 billion, implying that there is limited upside potential from the current valuation.
Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 455.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.