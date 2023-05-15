DLF Q4 Results Review - Pre-Sales Run-Rate To Sustain Due To Healthy Launch Pipeline: Motilal Oswal
Record bookings in FY23; company likely to surpass FY24 guidance too.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
DLF Ltd. reported record bookings of Rs 85 billion in Q4 FY23, up three-fold YoY and about in line with our estimate of Rs 89 billion. The company had a successful launch at Sector 63, Gurugram (Arbour) with bookings of Rs 80 billion, but also reported cancellations worth Rs 1 billion at The Camellias, Gurugram.
DLF reported bookings of Rs 150 billion in FY23, doubling YoY, driven by major launches in Gurugram and Chandigarh Tri-city, which accounted for 80% of the overall sales. Overall company launched ~10 million square feet of projects in FY23.
DLF plans to launch 11 msf of projects in FY24 with a sales potential of Rs 197 billion. Along with Rs 73 billion of existing inventory, company will have Rs 270 billion of inventory to monetize in FY24.
In FY23, DLF clocked an inventory churn ratio of ~68% with a total inventory of ~Rs 221 billion and bookings of Rs 150 billion.
We expect the inventory churn to be at least 50-55% in FY24, higher than the company's assumption of 40-45%, which would ensure pre-sales runrate will sustain at Rs 150 billion. In a bull case scenario, if the company manages to maintain a similar inventory churn as FY23, it could achieve a 20% growth.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.