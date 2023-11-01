DLF Q2 Results Review - Solid Cash Flow Aided By Deliveries, Launches Ahead: Yes Securities

DLF Ltd. achieved strong presales of Rs 22.3 billion in Q2 FY24 backed by the strong sales for ‘The Camellias’ DLF5, Gurugram (Rs 7.2 billion); New Product (Rs 9.9 billion); Grand Enclave, Panipat (Rs 1.6 billion) with steady sales of other projects and reiterated presales guidance of +Rs 130 billion for FY24E.

DLF collected Rs23.6bn for Q2 FY24. DLF plans to enter Mumbai through the SRA project under the joint development agreement model. Project will have a total saleable area of 3-3.5 million square feet in Andheri-West, of which the company plans to launch ~0.9 msf in next nine-12 months.

Non special economic zone office assets are recovering fast with incremental leasing traction and now SEZ portfolio also started showing traction with occupancy inching up to 85% (82% in Q1 FY24).

DLF is expected to generate free cashflow of ~Rs 65 billion over FY24-25E.