DLF Q1 Results Review - Gearing Up For Strong H2; Growth Priced In: Motilal Oswal

DLF Ltd. reported bookings of Rs 20.4 billion, which was flat YoY and in line with our estimate. However, there was a sequential decline of 76% in bookings compared to the record-breaking performance in Q4 FY23. This drop can be attributed to the absence of any new launches during the current quarter, with sales primarily dependent on ongoing and completed inventory.

Sales at DLF’s ultra-luxury Camellias project revived, contributing Rs 5.6 billion to the overall sales from bookings of 13 units. Additionally, the company resumed sales at ONE-Midtown, Delhi, recording bookings worth Rs 6.6 billion.

The company now has pending inventory of Rs 56 billion from ongoing and completed projects and it expects to launch 10 million square feet of projects with a revenue potential of Rs 190 billion.

Thus, while it has guided for Rs 120-130 billion of pre-sales in FY24, we expect the company to achieve a minimum of Rs 150 billion of pre-sales. There is a potential for upside risk, depending on the response to upcoming launch of Crest II.

Cash flow performance – Collections grew 47% YoY but was down 18% QoQ to Rs 15.8 billion and in line with our estimate.

Post construction costs and overheads, DLF generated a surplus of Rs 6.7 billion, leading to an increase in cash balance to Rs 29.6 billion against a gross debt of Rs 30.1 billion.

P&L performance – Revenue was flat YoY at Rs 14.2 billion and 11% below our estimate on account of lower recognition. Ebitda declined 4% YoY to Rs 4 billion due to 90 bps reduction in margin (higher employee cost).

However, lower interest costs, higher ‘other income’ and increased contribution from DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. (joint venutre profit) led to 12% growth in profit after tax to Rs 5.3 billion.