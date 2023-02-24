DLF - Gurugram Launch To Spur Q4 FY23/FY24E Sales Bookings: ICICI Securities

DLF Ltd. has launched its Sector 63, Gurugram project christened 'The Arbour' in Feb-23 across 4.4 million square feet having a total potential sale value of Rs 80-90 billion (company guidance was for 3.1 msf of launches in Q4 FY23).

Our channel checks indicate significant buyer interest from customers for the project. Depending on customer interest for specific inventory, the company may look to sell the entire inventory on launch or hold back inventory with an intent to achieve higher pricing.

DLF has already clocked nine months-FY23 sales bookings worth Rs 66.0 billion, and assuming Rs 30 billion of sales bookings from Sector 63 project in Q4 FY23 and balance Rs 50-60 billion in FY24E, we raise our FY23E and FY24E residential sales estimates by 17% each to Rs 103.0 billion and Rs 106.8 billion, respectively.