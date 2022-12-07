DLF - Decoding The Near-Term Launch Pipeline: Motilal Oswal
Over the last 24 months, DLF has launched ~9 msf of low-rise products with sales potential of ~Rs 100 billion.
Motilal Oswal Report
In FY21, DLF Ltd. identified a project pipeline of 35 million square feet across different segments to be launched in New Delhi, Gurugram, Chennai, Panchkula and Goa where it continued to hold legacy land parcels.
Except ONE Midtown, Delhi, the new launches for DLF since FY21 have largely comprised low-rise floors/plotted developments across its value homes/luxury segments in Gurgram, Chennai and Panchkula.
Over the last 24 months, DLF has launched ~9 msf of low-rise products with sales potential of ~Rs 100 billion of which it has already sold Rs 76 billion, including sales done but yet to be booked as of Sep-22.
The company has largely exhausted its launch pipeline in the luxury floors segment and would bank upon the success of ONE Midtown, to launch high rise luxury projects in key markets.
