Dixon Technologies Q4 Results Review - Healthy Improvement In Margins, But ICICI Securities Sees A Concern

Dixon Technologies - Healthy Improvement In Margins, But Need Higher Margin Of Safety On Valuations To Be Constructive
ICICI Securities Report
While the company has taken the right steps to improve share of ODM, initiated cost-saving measures, we believe weaker demand for white goods and durables is likely to impact revenue growth in near term. While there is strong demand for hearables, wearables and mobiles, there is still muted demand in white goods.
While the company is confident of adding new customers in Mobile and Home appliances segments, we believe the ramp up will be gradual in FY24-25. We raise FY24-25 earnings to factor in higher share of ODM and improvement in margins. At current valuations of (52.8x FY24E), we believe the risk: reward is not favorable to the investors and hence, we maintain REDUCE with a DCF-based TP of Rs3,000 (implied P/E of 35x FY25E EPS).
