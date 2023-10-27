Dixon Technologies Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Mobile, IT Hardware To Drive Robust Growth: Systematix

Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s strong Q2 (revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax up 28%/37%/47% YoY) was led by the mobile segment (revenue up 77% YoY and 57% QoQ).

Net working capital cycle ( six days) remained under tight control. Mobile segment is back on track; its revenue contribution is expected to rise to 60-70% in few years from 50% currently. Consumer electronics segment is expected to revive in Q3 due to festival shift.

The IT hardware can be a whooping Rs 480 billion revenue opportunity in six years at a Rs 2.5 billion capex; a large global brand is likely to be onboarded soon after Dixon's production linked incentive approval from the government.

Dixon will continue to explore high growth segments without compromising on consolidated margins or return on capital employed.

Capex intensity will reduce after Rs 5 billion planned in FY24E. On better-than-expected traction in mobile segment and likely large revenues from IT hardware, we upgrade our revenue/PAT estimates for FY24 by 24%/13% and for FY25 by 23%/8%, respectively.

We now estimate 37%/44% compound annual growth rate in revenue/PAT over FY23-35E with broadly stable Ebitda margin of 4.1% and strong ~25%/35% return on equity/RoCE.

Maintain 'Buy' with a revised Rs 6,256 target price (earlier Rs 5,793), based on 70 times FY25E - price/earning .