Dixon Technologies Q2 Results Review - Strong Quarter; Mobile, IT Hardware To Drive Robust Growth: Systematix
Robust financial outlook; maintain 'Buy' with Rs 6,256 target price
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Report
Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s strong Q2 (revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax up 28%/37%/47% YoY) was led by the mobile segment (revenue up 77% YoY and 57% QoQ).
Net working capital cycle ( six days) remained under tight control. Mobile segment is back on track; its revenue contribution is expected to rise to 60-70% in few years from 50% currently. Consumer electronics segment is expected to revive in Q3 due to festival shift.
The IT hardware can be a whooping Rs 480 billion revenue opportunity in six years at a Rs 2.5 billion capex; a large global brand is likely to be onboarded soon after Dixon's production linked incentive approval from the government.
Dixon will continue to explore high growth segments without compromising on consolidated margins or return on capital employed.
Capex intensity will reduce after Rs 5 billion planned in FY24E. On better-than-expected traction in mobile segment and likely large revenues from IT hardware, we upgrade our revenue/PAT estimates for FY24 by 24%/13% and for FY25 by 23%/8%, respectively.
We now estimate 37%/44% compound annual growth rate in revenue/PAT over FY23-35E with broadly stable Ebitda margin of 4.1% and strong ~25%/35% return on equity/RoCE.
Maintain 'Buy' with a revised Rs 6,256 target price (earlier Rs 5,793), based on 70 times FY25E - price/earning .
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Canara Bank Q2 Results Review - Inline Performance; Asset Quality Improves Further: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.