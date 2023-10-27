Dixon Technologies Q2 Results Review - Strong Momentum In Mobile Business: Dolat Capital
Mobile division witnessed 77% YoY growth to Rs 28.2 billion.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Dixon Technologies India Ltd. registered 28% revenue growth in Q2, mainly led by 77% growth in mobile and electronic manufacturing services division. Consumer electronics/ lighting/ home appliance registered -4%/-38%/flat growth respectively.
Operating margins improved 30 basis points YoY to 4% on account of operating leverage, focus on cost optimisation and backward integration.
We estimate Dixon’s revenue /profit after tax to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 33/42% respectively over FY23-26E.
Government support to drive local manufacturing, new customer on-boarding and product additions should aid the company’s financial performance in the long run.
We resume coverage on the stock with an 'Accumulate' rating and target price of Rs 5,888; valuing it at 47 times FY26E earnings per share (in line with its historical average two-year forward price-to-earning).
Dixon has rallied 30% in last three months, hence any correction in the stock price, should be an opportunity to 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.