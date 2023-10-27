Dixon Technologies Q2 Results Review - Strong Momentum In Mobile Business: Dolat Capital

Dixon Technologies India Ltd. registered 28% revenue growth in Q2, mainly led by 77% growth in mobile and electronic manufacturing services division. Consumer electronics/ lighting/ home appliance registered -4%/-38%/flat growth respectively.

Operating margins improved 30 basis points YoY to 4% on account of operating leverage, focus on cost optimisation and backward integration. 

We estimate Dixon’s revenue /profit after tax to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 33/42% respectively over FY23-26E.

Government support to drive local manufacturing, new customer on-boarding and product additions should aid the company’s financial performance in the long run.

We resume coverage on the stock with an 'Accumulate' rating and target price of Rs 5,888; valuing it at 47 times FY26E earnings per share (in line with its historical average two-year forward price-to-earning).

Dixon has rallied 30% in last three months, hence any correction in the stock price, should be an opportunity to 'Buy'.