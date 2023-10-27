Dixon Technologies Q2 Results Review - Strong Growth In Mobiles, EMS To Continue: Nirmal Bang
Management expects capex intensity to decrease as they have front-loaded most of the medium term capex requirements.
Nirmal Bang Report
While topline was above our estimate by 12.1% due to higher-than-expected growth in the mobiles and electronic manufacturing services segment, Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s Ebitda margin was in line with our estimate.
The company started manufacturing mobile phones for its recently on-boarded clients – Xiaomi (smartphones) and Itel (smart plus feature phones). Overall, the order book for mobiles looks strong and going forward, this segment is expected to contribute ~65% to total revenue.
We maintain 'Accumulate' on Dixon with a revised target price of Rs 5,105, valuing it at 41 times September. 2025E earnings per share. While near term risks persist in the lighting segment (owing to subdued business-to-consumer demand and price erosion), we have strong conviction in the management’s overall execution capabilities over the longer term.
We further believe that strong growth from the mobile and EMS segment and higher backward integration are expected to boost topline and unlock operating leverage benefits.
