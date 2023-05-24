Dixon Technologies India Q4 Results Review - Margin Improvement Drives Bottom-line Growth: Nirmal Bang
Dixon Technologies India Q4 Results Review - Margin Improvement Drives Bottom-line Growth: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Dixon Technologies (Dixon) reported consolidated revenue of Rs30.7bn (up 3.8% YoY), (0.4%)/3.9% vs NBIE/consensus estimates. Gross margin expanded by 100bps YoY to 10.2%. EBITDA came in at Rs1.56bn, up 32.2% YoY. EBITDA margin came in at 5.1%, up 110bps YoY and above NBIE/consensus estimate of 4.3%/4.7%. EBITDA margin expanded on account of change in sales mix, operating leverage, cost optimization & efficiency measures across all businesses and continued implementation of strategic price hikes across ODM portfolio.
Consequently, PAT at Rs790mn (+25.1% YoY) was above NBIE/consensus estimate by 10.9%/3% YoY. The management expects EBITDA margin to improve to ~4.2-4.5% on the back of higher operating leverage and higher share of ODM business. The growth outlook for the next few years remains robust, led by: (1) Ramping up of mobile phone PLI revenue booking (2) Value and volume growth in LED TV business (3) International business opportunities in Lighting (4) Foray into new verticals (Fully Automatic Top-load Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Wearables etc.) and (5) Further diversification prospects through PLI schemes (IT Products like Laptops & Tablets, Telecom Equipment etc.)
We have tweaked our numbers and maintained ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on Dixon with a revised target price (TP) of Rs3,635 (from Rs3,025 earlier), valuing it at 40x FY25E earnings (vs 35x earlier). Expansion of the multiple largely reflects structural improvement in profitability on account of increasing share of ODM business going ahead.
