Dixon Tech Q3 Review - Sluggish Demand Impacts Performance; Growth Momentum Set To Resume: Yes Securities

Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s revenue growth has been below expectation as consumer electronics, lighting and mobiles phones key verticals for the company has seen steep decline.

Television has been impacted on both the counts, volumes de‐growth as well as realisations on lower open cell prices. Lighting and mobile phones have seen lower demand. Considering sluggish demand environment management has revised its revenue guidance downwards.

Dixon has fared better on margin front despite lower volumes as it has undertaken value engineering and cost reduction activities.

Considering managements guidance and subdued demand environment we have made downward revision to our estimates. We however upgrade the stock to Neutral as stock has already corrected sharply and strong growth momentum is expected to resume as-