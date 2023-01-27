Dixon Tech Q3 Review - Sluggish Demand Impacts Performance; Growth Momentum Set To Resume: Yes Securities
Dixon has fared better on margin front despite lower volumes as it has undertaken value engineering and cost reduction activities.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s revenue growth has been below expectation as consumer electronics, lighting and mobiles phones key verticals for the company has seen steep decline.
Television has been impacted on both the counts, volumes de‐growth as well as realisations on lower open cell prices. Lighting and mobile phones have seen lower demand. Considering sluggish demand environment management has revised its revenue guidance downwards.
Dixon has fared better on margin front despite lower volumes as it has undertaken value engineering and cost reduction activities.
Considering managements guidance and subdued demand environment we have made downward revision to our estimates. We however upgrade the stock to Neutral as stock has already corrected sharply and strong growth momentum is expected to resume as-
order book across the categories continues to remain healthy;
new capacities have started commercial production;
revenues from new product categories like wearables and refrigerators will drive incremental growth;
new joint venture in, wearables and telecom products will add further growth levers,
lighting exports has started in Q3 with order from UAE and has got additional orders.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Pidilite Industries Q3 Results Review - Margin Outlook Improving: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.