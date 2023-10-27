Dixon Tech Q2 Review - Mobile Segment Remains Strong; Weakness In Other Segments Continues: ICICI Securities

Takeaways from Dixon Technologies India Ltd.'s Q2 FY24:

improved business visibility in core mobile division; its revenue contribution likely to improve from current ~50% to 60%+ by FY26, aim on expanding margins by attaining operating leverage, better product mix and higher backward integration, steady growth in exports with likely exports of Rs 20-25 billion in FY24 the as Dixon Technologies.

After a brief stint of uncertainty in mobiles in FY23, the segment is witnessing strong demand momentum. With strong order pipeline and new client additions, mobiles is likely to be the key growth driver for Dixon.

We model earnings compound annual growth rate of 32.9% over FY23-25E. While the growth outlook looks strong, we require additional comfort on valuations.

Thus, maintain 'Reduce' with revised discounted cash flow -based target price of Rs 4,900 (Implied FY25E price/earning: 64 times).