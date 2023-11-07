Diwali Top Picks - Tata Power, Birlasoft, Union Bank of India Among Six Stock Ideas From IDBI Capital

Tata Power Company Ltd. (Target price: Rs 339. Upside potential is 43%)

Key triggers:

Power Demand is strong: In India there is strong correlation between GDP and power generation growth and the ratio has increased to 1.1 times. Importantly, India has one of the lowest power consumption per capita. Now, with planned capacity addition, Tata Power will benefit from the GDP growth and thus leading to improved power demand.

Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd. Mundra turning profitable :

In Mundra, losses are restricted due to cost pass-through benefits under Section-11 and thus need to watch for signing of long term power purchase agreement. And this will resolve long pending concern for Tata Power.

Addition of capacity:

Total Installed power Capacity in India currently stands at ~422 giga watt and renewable energy accounted for ~77% of capacity additions in Q1 FY24.

For Tata Power, renewables capacity has increased to 4.1 gw with another 3.6 gw under various stages of implementation. The company aims annual additon of 2.5-3 gw of renewable power, going forward.

New Initiatives:

Company has steady cash flows from its regulated businesses, and is aiming to move to cleaner fuels. In this quest: