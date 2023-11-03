Diwali Top Picks - Nine Stocks For Samvat 2080 By Axis Securities

As we conclude the last chapter of Samvat 2079, we usher in Samvat 2080 with boundless enthusiasm and extend our heartfelt wishes to all our cherished readers.

The Indian economy currently finds itself in a sweet spot of growth and is well-poised for continued resilience in the face of global challenges. We trust that this festival will illuminate your wealth and financial well-being.

At this juncture, we take great pleasure in unveiling our Diwali Muhurat picks for this year, with the hope that they will further illuminate your investments.

We have handpicked a few stocks ideas for buying this Diwali and Samvat 2080.