Divi's Labs - Work-In-Progress For A Better Outlook: Motilal Oswal
Divi well placed to tap opportunities in contrast media space as well as Peptides space.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We recently met Divi's Laboratories Ltd. management to understand the business outlook. Below are the key takeaways:
The cost pressures are easing across major factors, indicating improved profitability going forward.
The outlook for contrast media segment remains encouraging, given Divi’s capability to have better Iodine recovery and limited investment by formulators to manufacture active pharma ingredient.
The green-field capital expenditure at Kakinada would not only cater to the company’s growth requirements from FY25 onwards, but also, would reduce the concentration of Divi'sI business at Hyderabad/Vizag.
While the improvement in outlook is encouraging, the valuations remain high, considering the flat earnings growth in FY24 (43 times FY24E earnings/33 times FY25E earnings).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.