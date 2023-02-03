Divi's Labs Q3 Results Review - Margins Tumble To Historical Low; Outlook Cautious: ICICI Direct
We expect the performance in custom synthesis to weigh on sentiments for the next few quarters.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s revenues were down 31.5% YoY at Rs 1707.7 crore. On the segmental front generics business increased 11.7% YoY to Rs 871 crore. Custom synthesis and nutraceuticals business revenues came in at Rs 686 crore and Rs 150 crore showing de-growth of 55.6% and 12.3%, respectively.
Gross margins for the period declined ~996 basis points over the previous year to 56.7%. The reason behind was change in the product mix and pricing pressure in generics. Ebitda de-grew 62.8% YoY to Rs 408.3 crore whereas Ebitda margins declined 2010 bps YoY to 23.9%. The impact was largely due to maintenance cost for old facilities. Adjusted profit after tax declined 37.8% YoY to Rs 306.8 crore. Higher finance cost and taxes led to such a decline.
On the generics front, Divi's is looking at opportunities from patent expiry in 2023-25 (~$20 billion addressable market).
Overall, we expect the performance in custom synthesis to weigh on sentiments for the next few quarters.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Alembic Pharma Q3 Results Review - Efforts Underway To Sustain Margin Revival: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.