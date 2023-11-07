Divi’s Labs Q2 Results Review - Revenue Inline But Margins Disappoint: Systematix

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s revenue (Rs 19,090 million) were higher than our estimates and in line with consensus estimates, but on account of a sharp correction in gross margins on a QoQ basis net earnings (Rs 3,480 million) was significantly below our / consensus estimates by 9% / 22%.

The correction in gross margin was attributable to an unfavorable product mix and price correction in the generic portfolio. The impact was quite steep as gross margins dipped 370 basis points QoQ.

We have revised our estimates lower considering the adverse mix and pricing pressures. Based on our revised estimates we retain our 'Sell' rating on Divis with a new price target of Rs 2,344 based on 30 times multiple on FY25E earnings per share.

Divi's is guiding to build growth on the base in the near to medium term led by ramp up in contrast media sales, ramp up in sartan sales, opportunities from new patent expiries and potential supplies of building block of peptide based GLP-1 drugs.

We believe the peptide based GLP-1 drugs may not translate into meaningful opportunities, considering that novel GLP1’s that may be introduced in the market may find it challenging to differentiate versus established incumbents. The incumbents have the advantage of a large clinical data pool that may take several years for new entrants to build.

In addition, there are multiple GLP-1 under development that are not peptides and have the potential to differentiate versus new peptide based GLP-1 molecules on price.

These non-peptides based GLP-1’s may not need the amino acids that Divis is currently developing. The key risks to our estimates being larger than expected ramp up in their contrast media portfolio.