Divi’s Laboratories Q1 Results Review - Margin Recovers; Sales Yet To Pick Up: Motilal Oswal
Work-in-progress for greenfield project at Kakinada.
Motilal Oswal Report
The operational performance of Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. missed our estimates marginally in Q1 FY24, due to lower sales in generics and custom synthesis. However, Ebitda margin expanded sequentially owing to lower raw material/logistics costs.
We reduce our earnings estimates for FY24/FY25 by 3%/5% to account for a gradual off-take in custom synthesis/nutraceutical sales in the near term and extended benefits of cost management activities.
We value Divi's Labs at 35 times 12 months forward earnings to arrive at a target price of Rs 3,430.
Divi's Labs continued to add capacity for product development / manufacturing and strengthen its capability in the contrast media space as one of the key levers of growth over the next three-five years.
Further, being a leader in the core generic portfolio with the lowest cost, Divi's Labs is in a good stead to see better growth than the market in respective molecules. However, we maintain our 'Neutral' rating as we believe the valuation adequately factors in the earnings upside over the next two years.
It is trading at 15%/48% premium to its five- year/10-year average price-to-earning multiple.
