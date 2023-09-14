Divgi TorqTransfer Systems - Niche ICE Player, Pioneer In EV Transmission: Prabhudas Lilladher

We visited Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Ltd. facilities in Pune and observed production of transmissions systems specifically designed for electric vehicles, transfer cases and transmission components.

Divgi is a system-level provider offering a range of transmission solutions. The company is strongly focused on localising and scaling its exports business. The company has pioneered EV transmission products in India and successfully localised the technology, thereby replacing export dependence of its customers. It is also considering development of three-in-one integrated electric drive units.

The company is actively working on diversification of its customer portfolio to mitigate dependence on a single product and customer.

We believe Divgi is well-positioned to decrease its reliance on a single product and expand its customer base, as the EV transmission segment begins to ramp-up volumes along with expectations of exports uptick.

We see Divgi having strong engineering and manufacturing capabilities and take note on the healthy progression of EV transmission business. The company aims to double revenues by FY25, with growth being derived from the transfer case business from MG Motors (customer added in FY22) and EV transmission business with Tata Motors Ltd. which started in Q1 FY24.

Divgi is currently trading at 35.7 times FY23 earnings per share.