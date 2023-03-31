Diversified Financials - SEBI Board Approves Series Of Proposals, Key Highlights: ICICI Securities
SEBI chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, addressed a press conference covering the crucial decisions taken in the meet.
ICICI Securities Report
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in its Board meet, held in Mumbai on March 29, 2023, approved a series of proposals summarised below.
Asset Management Company related:
Safeguarding the interest of unitholders by laying down the guiding principles on which the expense ratio of the mutual fund scheme must be based (how these guiding principles manifest into an actual formula will be determined in consultation with all stakeholders), increasing the responsibility of trustee and Board of AMC towards the protection of unitholders of the schemes and introducing a backstop facility for the debt mutual funds in the event of systemic risks. Additionally, SEBI will allow PE funds to become a sponsor for an AMC.
Secondary market related:
Improving the transparency and safeguarding investor interest in secondary market by introducing an option like Application Supported by Blocked Amount for clearing the trades, daily upstream of client funds to clearing corporations, enhance the checks and balances to ensure prevention and detection of frauds / market abuse and introduction of regulatory framework for international index providers with India focussed products if used by Indian entities as benchmark.
Alternative Investment Fund related:
This included provisions relating to valuation of investment, dematerialisation of units, options to sell unliquidated investments to new scheme of AIF and related party disclosures.
Others:
Environmental, social and governance disclosure, ratings and investing.
Streamlining the process of issuance of bonds and commercial papers.
Strengthening the investor grievance redressal mechanism.
Shareholder empowerment by amending the regulations to facilitate more comprehensive and timely disclosures relating to material events, corporate governance etc.
Issue of capital and disclosure requirements relating to underwriting and bonus issue.
