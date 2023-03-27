Diversified Financials - Regulatory Changes Continue To Cast An Overhang: ICICI Securities
Given the regulatory overhangs, we have seen a sharp decline in valuation of AMCs, life insurance, capital market intermediaries.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We have highlighted the list of regulatory changes that hit the diversified financials space recently and their valuation multiples. This report is an extension on the same under the context of removal of indexation benefits on non-equity mutual funds and ~25% increase in securities transaction tax on derivative segments.
Increasing taxation (insurance, mutual funds, trading) can roll back some of the household savings into asset classes like fixed deposits, real estate and physical gold.
Whether there is already enough financial awareness among populace to appreciate the long-term benefits of insurance/MFs beyond tax savings is a moot question.
Key trends ahead would be-
higher flows in insurance savings and debt MF savings in Q4 FY23 to lock the tax benefits still available till March 31, 2023,
likely multiple corrections in asset management company stocks depending upon the finality of total expense ratio cuts which is still pending. TER cuts can add pressure not only to AMCs but also to the entire AMC ecosystem,
likely long-term impact of increase in STT (~25%), though historically, it has not impacted volumes.
Additionally, cut in NSE transaction charges may partially offset the impact.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.