Diversified Financials - Regulatory Changes Continue To Cast An Overhang: ICICI Securities

We have highlighted the list of regulatory changes that hit the diversified financials space recently and their valuation multiples. This report is an extension on the same under the context of removal of indexation benefits on non-equity mutual funds and ~25% increase in securities transaction tax on derivative segments.

Increasing taxation (insurance, mutual funds, trading) can roll back some of the household savings into asset classes like fixed deposits, real estate and physical gold.

Whether there is already enough financial awareness among populace to appreciate the long-term benefits of insurance/MFs beyond tax savings is a moot question.

Key trends ahead would be-

higher flows in insurance savings and debt MF savings in Q4 FY23 to lock the tax benefits still available till March 31, 2023, likely multiple corrections in asset management company stocks depending upon the finality of total expense ratio cuts which is still pending. TER cuts can add pressure not only to AMCs but also to the entire AMC ecosystem, likely long-term impact of increase in STT (~25%), though historically, it has not impacted volumes.

Additionally, cut in NSE transaction charges may partially offset the impact.