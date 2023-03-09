Diversified Financials - All-Round Volume Growth In Feb, Cash, Derivatives, Commodities: ICICI Securities
Rising options ADTV will imply robust business numbers for brokerages as well as NSE.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
February 2023 saw positive volume performance across segments. Cash average daily trading volume increased 4% month-on-month while NSE equity derivatives grew 3% month-on-month during the month.
Rising options ADTV will imply robust business numbers for brokerages as well as NSE.
Commodity futures volumes grew 8% month-on-month while options’ ADTV grew 29%. Total demat accounts as of Feb-23 stood at 112.5 million, up by 2.1 million versus 2.2 million added in January 2023 and an average of 1.9 million monthly addition in Q3 FY23.
Net retail inflow in the equity cash segment was Rs 480 billion in FY23-to-date (till Feb, 22, 2023) versus Rs 0.7 trillion in FY21and Rs 1.6 trillion in FY22.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
HDFC AMC, UTI AMC - Play On Retail Financialisation: Prabhudas Lilladher Initiates Coverage
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.