Diversified Financials - All-Round Volume Growth In Feb, Cash, Derivatives, Commodities: ICICI Securities

February 2023 saw positive volume performance across segments. Cash average daily trading volume increased 4% month-on-month while NSE equity derivatives grew 3% month-on-month during the month.

Rising options ADTV will imply robust business numbers for brokerages as well as NSE.

Commodity futures volumes grew 8% month-on-month while options’ ADTV grew 29%. Total demat accounts as of Feb-23 stood at 112.5 million, up by 2.1 million versus 2.2 million added in January 2023 and an average of 1.9 million monthly addition in Q3 FY23.

Net retail inflow in the equity cash segment was Rs 480 billion in FY23-to-date (till Feb, 22, 2023) versus Rs 0.7 trillion in FY21and Rs 1.6 trillion in FY22.