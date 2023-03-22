Distribution-Driven Growth Opportunity In Nestle, Britannia, Jyothy Labs, Mrs. Bector’s: ICICI Securities
Most large staples companies have higher contribution of marketing led initiatives in growth as compared to a few years back.
ICICI Securities Report
Currently, most large staples companies have higher contribution of marketing led (driving awareness, innovation, premiumisation etc.) initiatives in growth as compared to a few years back when sales-driven initiatives (distribution expansion, throughput improvement) were one of the major growth drivers.
In our opinion, Britannia Industries Ltd. and Nestle India Ltd. are likely to witness industry-leading sales driven growth as both have plans to aggressively (continue to) expand their distribution.
We believe both these brands are a classic case of awareness more than availability and hence we assign high success probability for distribution led-growth.
Nestle India continues to expand its rural reach (doubled total village coverage and villages more than 2,000 population in last two years) as it has lowest contribution (~20%) from rural markets among peers.
Britannia also continues to focus on expanding its rural reach (especially in northern markets) and direct coverage to gain market share from regional players. Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. (among smaller companies) are also likely to witness faster sales-driven growth.
