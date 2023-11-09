Dilip Buildcon Q2 Results Review - Eyeing Net Debt Free By FY25E: IDBI Capital

Dilip Buildcon Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 (standalone), profit after tax came in–line with our estimate. Though revenue increase was in single digit at 7% YoY, but Ebitda margin were maintained at 12%. Comparing Dilip Buildcon with its peers in construction space, company stands out in terms of getting order inflow.

In H1 FY24 order inflow is Rs 26 billion and guides for incremental inflow of Rs 75-95 billion in H2 FY24. Additionally, Dilip Buildcon to become net debt free company by FY25E as it plans to raise Rs 20 billion from PE Alpha Alternative.

Deal includes warrant issue (10% equity stake in Dilip Buildcon), and 26% stake in 18 hybrid-annuity-model projects.

Deal value HAM assets at 2.6 times price to book, which we find is lucrative.

Our projection doesn’t factor the upside from deal. On unchanged earnings per share estimate, we retain 'Buy' rating on the stock with target price of Rs 410.