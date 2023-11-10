Dilip Buildcon Q2 Results Review - Debt Reduction Led By Alpha Alternative Deal: Dolat Capital
We factor order inflow estimates of Rs100 billion/ Rs 130 billion/ Rs 130 billion for FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
Dolat Capital Report
Dilip Buildcon Ltd. reported revenue, Ebitda margin in line, but automatic process analysis tool above estimates.
Dilip Buildcon posted revenue growth of 7.3% YoY to Rs 24.3 billion led by better execution. Ebitda margin improved by 54 basis points YoY at 12.1% led by lower raw materials cost, employee expenses and other expenses. Adjusted profit after tax was sharply up by 284.9% YoY to Rs 833 million led by higher other income.
We expect revenue/ APAT compounded annual growth rate of 4.4%/ 91.3% over FY23-26E, with stable Ebitda margin of 12.6% over FY24E-26E.
We maintain earning per share for FY24E, however, reduce EPS by 6.4% for FY25E factoring higher tax led by exceptional gains.
We introduce FY26E. Factoring debt reduction and cash inflow, we upgrade from 'Accumulate' to 'Buy' with a revised SOTP of Rs 466.
