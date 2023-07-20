Digital Media - A Blockbuster In The Making: Motilal Oswal
Industry growth to be driven by the new age segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Ernst & Young released its media industry report for CY22. It highlights the growth prospects of the industry, with special attention to the well-established digital ecosystem, which has played a significant role in its advancement.
While the traditional TV market has managed to maintain its position, the rising number of digital subscribers presents potential risks.
In CY22, the Indian media and entertainment sector grew Rs 348 billion (+19.9% YoY) to Rs 2.1 trillion (10% above CY19 levels). Simultaneously, the ad market reached Rs 1,050 billion, mainly driven by the digital segment, which rose 30% YoY to Rs 571 billion.
Digital ad too grew 30% YoY during the year. Interestingly, digital subscriptions in the Indian M&E sector have now reached Rs 72 billion, although they still represent only ~20% of TV subscriptions.
The TV (linear segment) industry declined 2% YoY in CY22 with revenue of Rs 709 billion, still below the pre-Covid level of Rs 787 billion.
The decline was primarily attributed to lower subscription revenue, although it was partially offset by a 2% growth in the TV ad market.
On the other hand, the print sector recorded a healthy revival with 10% YoY growth rate. Additionally, the radio market displayed impressive growth of more than 30% YoY.
