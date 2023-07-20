Digital Media - A Blockbuster In The Making: Motilal Oswal

In CY22, the Indian media and entertainment sector grew Rs 348 billion (+19.9% YoY) to Rs 2.1 trillion (10% above CY19 levels). Simultaneously, the ad market reached Rs 1,050 billion, mainly driven by the digital segment, which rose 30% YoY to Rs 571 billion.

Digital ad too grew 30% YoY during the year. Interestingly, digital subscriptions in the Indian M&E sector have now reached Rs 72 billion, although they still represent only ~20% of TV subscriptions.

The TV (linear segment) industry declined 2% YoY in CY22 with revenue of Rs 709 billion, still below the pre-Covid level of Rs 787 billion.

The decline was primarily attributed to lower subscription revenue, although it was partially offset by a 2% growth in the TV ad market.

On the other hand, the print sector recorded a healthy revival with 10% YoY growth rate. Additionally, the radio market displayed impressive growth of more than 30% YoY.