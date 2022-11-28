Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO - Crop Protector With Pan India Presence, Global Footprints: Reliance Securities
The company is coming out with an IPO comprising fresh issue of ~9.1 mn shares and OFS of ~1.5 mn shares.
Reliance Securities' IPO Report
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd. is an agrochemical company incorporated in 2015, which manufactures a wide range of agrochemical formulations including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and plant growth regulators to the business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers.
The company also provides crop protection solutions to the farmers to assist them in maximising productivity and profitability.
Dharmaj Crop Guard is coming out with an initial public offering comprising fresh issue of ~9.1 million shares and offer for sale of ~1.5 million shares, aggregating a total of Rs 2.5 billion.
The company will utilise the funds for capex and working capital requirements, and repayment of borrowings.
