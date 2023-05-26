Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Results Review - Double Digit Growth Guidance Despite Uncertainties: Dolat Capital
Remain cautious of the weaker monsoon forecast which could affect FY24 performance.
Dolat Capital Report
Dhanuka Agritech reported a revenue growth of 16.6% YoY to Rs 3.7bn (D.est: Rs 3.6bn) with equal growth witnessed in both pricing and volumes.
EBITDA grew by 19.7% YoY to Rs 779mn (D.est : Rs 649mn) which was led by lower employee costs (up 4% YoY) and lower Opex (down 3% YoY) translating to an EBITDA margin improvement of 53bps YoY to 21%
PAT grew by 20.3% YoY to Rs 653mn (D.est : Rs 541mn) driven by healthy operational performance.
