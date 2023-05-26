BQPrimeResearch ReportsDhanuka Agritech Q4 Results Review - Double Digit Growth Guidance Despite Uncertainties: Dolat Capital
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Results Review - Double Digit Growth Guidance Despite Uncertainties: Dolat Capital

Remain cautious of the weaker monsoon forecast which could affect FY24 performance.

26 May 2023, 2:04 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Cotton bolls grow on a plant in a field in India. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)
Cotton bolls grow on a plant in a field in India. (Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

  • Dhanuka Agritech reported a revenue growth of 16.6% YoY to Rs 3.7bn (D.est: Rs 3.6bn) with equal growth witnessed in both pricing and volumes.

  • EBITDA grew by 19.7% YoY to Rs 779mn (D.est : Rs 649mn) which was led by lower employee costs (up 4% YoY) and lower Opex (down 3% YoY) translating to an EBITDA margin improvement of 53bps YoY to 21%

  • PAT grew by 20.3% YoY to Rs 653mn (D.est : Rs 541mn) driven by healthy operational performance.

Dhanuka Agritech (Q4FY23 Result Update)_25-May-2023.pdf
ALSO READ

Q4 Results: Stable Raw Material Prices Ahead, Says Dhanuka Agritech

Opinion
Q4 Results: Stable Raw Material Prices Ahead, Says Dhanuka Agritech
Read More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT