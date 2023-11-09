Dhanuka Agritech Q2 Results Review - Stellar Performance; Innovation Products To Drive Growth: Axis Securities

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd. posted its strongest numbers in Q2 FY24. The company beat our and industry estimates on all fronts despite the macro headwinds. Revenue missed our estimate by 41% (up 14%/67% YoY/QoQ). Ebitda margins elevated due to better operating performance to 23% against 18%/12% YoY/QoQ.

This led to overall growth in Dhanuka Agritech’s profit after tax which came in at Rs 102 crore, up 39%/208% YoY/QoQ, beating our estimates by 86%.