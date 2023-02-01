Dhampur Sugar Q3 Results Review - Stable Sugar Recovery, Ethanol Expansion To Aid Profits: ICICI Direct

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd.'s revenue witnessed a dip of 3.2% to Rs 543.8 crore, mainly impacted by 4.1% drop in sugar segment sales. Distillery sales and potable alcohol sales grew at a robust pace led by significant jump in volume.

The decline in sugar segment sales was mainly due to 25.5% decline in sugar sales volumes to 0.73 litre. Domestic sugar sale quota dipped by 38% to 0.47 lakh tonnes during the quarter.

The company received 0.71 lakh tonnes of export quota. Out of this, it exported 0.26 litre of sugar during the quarter. It sold off remaining 0.45 litre, which generated Rs 16 crore of revenue in Q3 FY23.

Sugar realisation remained flat for both domestic and exports. Blended sugar realisation was Rs 35.1/kg. Sugar prices have remained in a tight range of Rs 34-36 / kg from last one year despite lowest sugar inventory in last five years.

Dhampur Sugar is holding 0.71 litre of sugar inventory as of December 2022 at a valuation of Rs 33.6 / kg compared to 1.03 litre valued at Rs 32.3/kg.

Distillery sales grew by a robust 59% led by 43.7% growth in ethanol volumes and 9.9% growth in distillery realisation. The company sold 2.3 crore litre of ethanol at an average price of Rs 63/litre.