Devyani International Q4 Results Review - Tough Times Ahead: Dolat Capital

Devyani International Ltd.’s revenue were in line but Ebitda came below our estimate. The company reported 27.8% revenue growth driven by 26/16/142% revenue growth across KFC/Pizza Hut/Costa Coffee. KFC Brand contribution contracted to 17.5% and Pizza Hut at 9.2%.

Devyani International company added 66 stores during Q4 FY23 taking the total count to 1,243. We believe that the company would add ~250-300 stores in FY24 with cluster based approach and penetration strategy.  Due to high inflation, gross margin contracted by 170 bps at 69.6% while Ebitda margin declined by 430 bps to 19.9%. High milk prices and lower operating leverage impacted the margin performance.

We strongly believe that the domestic quick service restaurant market has ample headroom for growth given its underpenetrated nature versus other Asia Pacific nations like China. Both KFC and Pizza Hut businesses of Devyani International enjoys strong brand equity with their unique product offerings and presence across markets.

Devyani International’s multipronged efforts like restructuring brand portfolio, rightsizing stores and rationalizing unviable business, further increases our confidence.

However, in the near term, we believe that the industry would witness pressure due to escalating raw material prices and slowdown in the demand.