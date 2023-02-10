Devyani International Q3 Results Review - Weak Demand Environment Dents SSSG, Earnings: Motilal Oswal

Devyani International Ltd.'s weaker-than-expected same-stores sales growth in KFC (3% versus our estimate: of 6%) and Pizza Hut (down 6% versus our estimate of -1%) businesses and lower-than-expected gross margin resulted in ~14% miss on Ebitda versus our estimate.

Demand environment has not been much better on a quarter to date basis, albeit, there is hope that moderating raw material inflation – especially for KFC – and overall consumer price index inflation levels could lead to a demand revival.

With an increasing focus on hygiene, convenience, and innovation, quick service restaurants with their strong brands, present a great investment case given their low penetration levels in India.

Devyani International' s strong pricing power helps combat input cost inflation.