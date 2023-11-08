Devyani International Q2 Results Review - Tailwinds For Demand Improvement; Upgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Devyani International Ltd.’s revenue, Ebitda and adjusted profit after tax came below our estimate. The company reported 9.6% revenue growth driven by 14.9/1.5/57.4% revenue growth across KFC/Pizza Hut/Costa Coffee. KFC’s brand contribution contracted on YoY basis to 19.4% and Pizza Hut at 7.7%.

The company added 68 stores during Q2 FY24 taking the total count to 1,358. We believe that Devyani International would add ~250-275 stores in FY24 with cluster based approach and penetration strategy.

Due to raw material deflation, gross margin expanded by 60 basis points at 70.8% while Ebitda margin contracted by 280 bps to 19.4%. Lower operating leverage impacted Ebitda margin performance.

We have reduced our FY24/25E EPS estimates by 24/20% at Rs 1.7/2.6 to factor in Q2 performance. Though Q2 performance was a significant miss, revision in earnings per share was comparatively lower as we expect revenue growth to pick up in H2 with long festive season and favorable base.

Further, we believe that the margins would normalise gradually with the improvement in demand. We have introduced FY26E EPS at Rs 3.6. target price at Rs 195 (54 times FY26E EPS – 10% discount to Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.). Upgrade to 'Reduce'.