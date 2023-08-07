Devyani International Q1 Review - Stretched Consumer Spends Hold Weak Same-Store Sales Growth: Centrum Broking

Devyani Food International Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 print was below our estimates; consolidated revenue/Ebitda grew 20.1%/5.3%, and profit after tax declined 38.1%.

India KFC/Pizza Hut revenue grew 21.5%/11.1% led by decline in same-stores sales growth at 0.9%/5.3%. Costa coffee revenue/SSSG grew 83.4%/9.4%.

Devyani Food International stated, despite IPL event, given challenging environment average daily sales declined for KFC/Pizza Hut at 7.9%/10% indicating shift in demand towards value segment.

In Q1 Devyani Food International added 20/15/11 stores under KFC/Pizza Hut/Costa format. Though the company effected 3.5%/1.0% price increase in KFC/Pizza Hut portfolio, inflation in chicken and dairy cut the company’s gross margin to 70.3% (-30 bp) led by KFC at 69.7% (+70bp), Pizza Hut at 74.9% (-130 bp) and Costa 77.3% (-430 bp).

However higher employee cost (+45.9%) and other expenses (+21.1%) ensued post-India accounting standard Ebitda margins at 20.5% (-288 bp).

Despite softer demand management held store expansion target with single digit SSSG led by strong menu innovation expecting recovery in margins in Q2.

We tweak our earnings and retain 'Reduce', with a revised diocounted cash flow-based target price Rs 180 (implying 17.7 times enterprise value/Ebitda FY25E).