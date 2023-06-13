Devyani International — Committed Towards Store Expansion: Dolat Capital
Executed strong performance in unprecedented times.
Dolat Capital Report
Devyani International Ltd. in its FY23 annual report, highlights its key strengths which helped it navigate through unprecedented inflation, and helped deliver robust performance-
Leading iconic global brands namely, KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee,
extensive consumer reach,
leveraging on a resilient supply chain system
prioritising technology to drive improvement across all aspects of operations.
Going ahead, Devyani International through efficient operational management and leveraging the advantage of scale is expected to deliver strong growth in the long term.
Financial Analysis
During the year, Devyani International witnessed headwinds of pronounced inflationary costs and weak consumption sentiments.
Revenue grew by 43.8% YoY from Rs 20.8 billion in FY22 to Rs 30.0 billion in FY23. Same Store Growth of KFC/ pizza hut/ costa coffee stood at 16/4/56% in FY23 compared to 49.4/45.4/95.2% in FY22 respectively.
Gross margin declined by 120 bps YoY to 70.1% in FY23 mainly due to higher raw material prices.
Operating expenses - Employee expenses increased by 39.1% YoY to Rs 3.4 billion in FY23 (11.5% of sales). Advertising expenses increased by 32.8% YoY to Rs 1.4 billion in FY23 (4.9% of sales).
Ebitda margin contracted by 90 bps to 21.9% as 120/20 bps increase in raw material/ other expenses respectively, was partially offset by 40 bps decline in employee cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
