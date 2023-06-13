Devyani International — Committed Towards Store Expansion: Dolat Capital

Devyani International Ltd. in its FY23 annual report, highlights its key strengths which helped it navigate through unprecedented inflation, and helped deliver robust performance-

Leading iconic global brands namely, KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee, extensive consumer reach, leveraging on a resilient supply chain system prioritising technology to drive improvement across all aspects of operations.

Going ahead, Devyani International through efficient operational management and leveraging the advantage of scale is expected to deliver strong growth in the long term.