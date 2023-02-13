Delhivery Q3 Results Review - Revenue Miss; Margin Improves: ICICI Securities

Delhivery Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 revenue was lower than our estimates due to delayed recovery in partial truckload volumes. Management clarified that this was due to network footprint optimisation and subdued volumes in the first few days of Q3 FY23 caused by unseasonal rains in Tauru.

According to the management, volumes have been picking up steadily since then. Management also mentioned that it has been renegotiating contracts with low-paying clients in PTL business. This resulted in PTL yields improving by ~4.8% QoQ.

Management expects further improvement in yields in Q4 FY23.

Express parcel delivery volumes at 170 million (flattish YoY) was a positive surprise given 5 million parcels in Q3 FY22 were contributed by Shopee with overall muted ecommerce sector growth.

Delhivery believes it has gained share in Q3 FY23 in both express parcel and PTL segments.