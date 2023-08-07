Delhivery Q1 Review - Capex Schedule Upsets Profitability Though Market Share Gains Continue: ICICI Securities

In Q1 FY24, Delhivery Ltd.’s adjusted Ebitda loss was Rs 250 million (versus profit of Rs 60 million in Q4 FY23) largely due to annual wage increments, investments in capacity expansion (60-70% of yearly capex in Q1) and disruptions pertaining to security and weather.

In spite of Q1 being a seasonally weaker quarter, express parcel revenue grew 2.1% QoQ/ 14.3% YoY, broadly in line with our estimates.

Given that most peers in the express parcel segment grew at a slower rate, we believe Delhivery continues to gain market share in this space.

Management estimated a market share gain of 100-200 bps in Q1. Recovery in part truckload business continued with tonnage reaching ~75% of peak volumes delivered by Delhivery plus SpotOn pre-acquisition.

We believe margins should improve Q2 onwards as there are no significant fixed costs in the near term, as indicated by management. Maintain 'Buy', with an upward revision of target price to Rs 500 (from Rs 461) as we roll forward by six months.