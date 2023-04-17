Defence Sector Q4 Results Preview -Steady Execution, Exciting Prospects Ahead: ICICI Securities

We expect steady execution for all the companies under our coverage (except Bharat Dynamics Ltd.) in the traditionally strong Q4. Besides, the ordering in end-March 2023 has come as a major relief, particularly for Bharat Electronics Ltd. Key points:

Bharat Dynamics’ performance may decline YoY following one-off factors such as the delay in the receipt of third-party goods and design changes; Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.’s performance may be boosted by the delivery of two ships in Q4 FY23; Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.’s orderbook is likely to be boosted by 70 nos HTT-40 and 6 nos. Dornier 228 aircraft; and Bharat Elelctronics is the primary beneficiary of the Ministry of Defence's orders worth Rs 442 billion in late March 2023.

Going ahead, we expect Bharat Dynamics and Garden Reach Shipbuilders to benefit from the likely orders of MRSAM from Indian Navy and Fast Patrol Vessels from Indian Coast Guard in H1 FY24.

That said, we see Bharat Electronics’ order accretion to increase further in FY24 from the already announced/upcoming orders.