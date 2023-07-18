Defence Sector Check - Enhanced Indo-French Co-Operation, Positive For HAL: ICICI Securities

The joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during former’s visit to France (on July 13-14) for the Bastille Day parade seeks to intensify the co-operation between the two countries.

While the specifics on the ordering of 26 Rafale-N and three Scorpene submarines were absent, we believe there are significant positives in store for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Key points:

Co-operation on the joint development of high-thrust engine for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft; joint development of turboshaft engines for Indian Multi Role Helicopter; Transfer of technology of forging and casting for Shakti Engine to HAL; and readiness to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance.

In our view, the announcements further bolster the manufacturing runway for HAL. In case of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., however, we would wait for more clarity/details around the plans to build submarines, though the Defence Acquisition Council has already granted the Acceptance of Necessity for three Scorpene submarines.

Factoring in the clarity on the recent transfer of technology agreement with GE for F-414 engines and co-development of high-thrust engine for advanced medium combat aircraft, we believe there is a possibility of ramp up in manufacturing revenue for HAL beyond FY26E.

As a result, we raise our manufacturing revenue growth estimates to 12% (earlier 8%) beyond FY26E and terminal growth rate to 3% (earlier 2%).

This results in a revised target price of Rs 4,350/share (earlier Rs 3,385/share) on discounted cash flow-based valuation methodology.

We maintain 'Add' on HAL; maintain 'Sell' on Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders with an unchanged DCF based target price of Rs 600/share.