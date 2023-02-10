Deepak Nitrite Q3 Results Review - Aggressive Expansion Plans Announced But In Commodities: Motilal Oswal

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. reported an in-line Q3 FY23 performance, after adjusting for a government incentive income recognised during the quarter. Ebitda was at Rs 3.1 billion; while Ebitda margin stood at 15.8%, still at multi quarter lows. Even though Phenolic division’s margin grew sequentially, it was down 700 basis points YoY. The advanced intermediates segment’s margin also contracted 330 bp YoY in Q3 FY23.

Management highlighted that advanced intermediates segment’s revenue increased due to healthy demand from key customers and a sharp rise in exports during the quarter, even as the company was unable to fully pass on the hike in input costs to customers.

All the plants of the Deepak Nitrite group operated at high utilisation rates except for the Nandesari plant. The company recorded the highest ever production of DASDA and achieved the highest ever sales volume and turnover for optical brightening agents.

Management believes the performance momentum will sustain in the advanced intermediates segment given its competitive positioning with assured supply of key inputs. Further, with demand-supply situation stabilising, steady prices are likely for Phenolic business.