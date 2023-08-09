Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Review - Increased Phenol Capacities Leading To Weakness In Margins: Yes Securities

Deepak Nitrate Ltd.'s reported Q1 FY24 operating profit at Rs 2 billion (-41% YoY and -40% QoQ), stood below than our and street estimates led by industry wide challenges such as China oversupply leading to weaker phenol prices, inventory destocking, slowdown in Europe.

Deepak Nitrite has utilised its own inventory to be able to take benefit of low prices of raw material. Despite of challenging environment operated plant at 135% utilisation in phenolics, though correction in phenolics cracks impacted revenue.

AI marginally grew its Ebitda margin by 100 bps, sequentially it is expected margins to increase for all segments. Supplying key intermediates to China in pharma and agro. Projects worth Rs 25 billion are under executions.

Memorandum of understanding signed with Government of Gujarat, to invest Rs 50 billion through Deepak Clean Tech Ltd. with focus on import substitution, to complete by CY27.