Deepak Nitrite Q1 Results Review - Increased Phenol Capacities Leading To Weakness In Margins: Yes Securities
Deepak Nitrite has utilised its own inventory to be able to take benefit of low prices of raw material.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Yes Securities Report
Deepak Nitrate Ltd.'s reported Q1 FY24 operating profit at Rs 2 billion (-41% YoY and -40% QoQ), stood below than our and street estimates led by industry wide challenges such as China oversupply leading to weaker phenol prices, inventory destocking, slowdown in Europe.
Deepak Nitrite has utilised its own inventory to be able to take benefit of low prices of raw material. Despite of challenging environment operated plant at 135% utilisation in phenolics, though correction in phenolics cracks impacted revenue.
AI marginally grew its Ebitda margin by 100 bps, sequentially it is expected margins to increase for all segments. Supplying key intermediates to China in pharma and agro. Projects worth Rs 25 billion are under executions.
Memorandum of understanding signed with Government of Gujarat, to invest Rs 50 billion through Deepak Clean Tech Ltd. with focus on import substitution, to complete by CY27.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.