Deepak Nitrite - Chinese Expansions Spell Structural Headwinds For Phenol Spreads: Prabhudas Lilladher

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. phenolics division likely stands impacted in the near term, due to demand-supply mismatch. Deepak Nitrite’s manufacturing facility stands at ~300,000 million tonnes per annum phenol/acetone as of FY23.

We believe Ebit/kg declined from Rs 23.1/kg to Rs 15/kg over FY22-FY23 and estimate to be at Rs 15/kg thereafter.

The company is trading at ~34 times FY24 earnings per share of Rs 62.3/share.

We anticipate ~13% EPS compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E.

Considering largely commodity nature of business, we value the stock at 22 times September-25 EPS and retain ‘Reduce’ rating with target price of Rs 1854 (earlier Rs 1803).

We are rationalising our estimates for FY26E, resulting in cut of 21% in EPS estimates.