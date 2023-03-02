Decoding Consumption Trends - Likely To Dwindle Further In The Coming Months: Motilal Oswal
An analysis of 12 rural consumption indicators suggests that rural spending rose 5.3% YoY in 9M-FY23 vs 0.6% YoY growth in 9MFY22.
Motilal Oswal Report
An analysis of 12 rural consumption indicators suggests that rural spending rose 5.3% YoY in nine months-FY23 versus 0.6% YoY growth in 9MFY22. However, consumption grew at a three-quarter low of 4.6% YoY in Q3 FY23 versus 6.5%/5.6% YoY rise in Q1/Q2 FY23.
The slowdown was primarily led by:
four-quarter low growth in real agriculture gross value added,
continued fall in non-agricultural wages,
sharp slowdown (nine-quarter low growth) in two-wheeler sales,
continued decline in farmers’ terms of trade (negative for eight quarters now),
drop in real farm exports (first decline in 10 quarters) and
three-quarter low growth in real farm credit in Q3 FY23.
An analysis of nine urban consumption indicators suggests that the sector grew slowly by 11.5% YoY in 9MFY23, following a 12.4% YoY growth in 9MFY22.
It is estimated to have increased 6.6 % YoY in Q3 FY23 versus 18 %/10.9% YoY rise in Q1/ Q2 FY23. Three among the nine indicators – real non-farm consumer imports, real non-farm GVA and Index of industrial production for consumer durable goods – witnessed a slowdown.
Others such as real salaries of BSE500 employees, domestic passenger vehicle sales, real personal credit and petrol consumption posted higher growth.
