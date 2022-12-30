Decline In Banks’ Stressed Assets Despite Covid Induced Restructuring: CareEdge Analysis
The growth of GNPA was a result of recognising stress in the system being built-up over a long period in the past.
Prior to asset quality rating, the quantum of restructured standard assets in public sector undertaking banks was very high, this has been effectively addressed by the AQR.
The growth of gross non-performing assets was a result of recognising stress in the system being built-up over a long period in the past. The scheduled commercial bank gross non-performing asset ratio is likely to improve due to moderation in slippages, healthy coverage ratio, lower credit costs, higher credit growth, a declining trend in the stock of GNPAs and transfer of large accounts to new asset reconstruction companies.
On the other hand, increased slippages from sectors that were relatively more exposed to the pandemic need to be monitored as support measures are unwound along with rising interest rates. Uncertainties in the global macroeconomic situation could impact asset quality.
Overall, a downward movement of stressed assets (GNPAs plus restructured assets) is expected to continue.
