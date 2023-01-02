December 2022 Auto Sales - Car Dispatches Robust But Two-Wheeler Volumes Soften: IDBI Capital

In December 22, overall Indian auto industry witnessed mixed performance. The passenger vehicle sales are clearly on the growth path on the back of easing of semiconductor supplies and robust demand.

The two-wheeler segment has been facing challenges in the entry-level space due to weak demand from rural and international markets.

The commercial vehicle segment reported growth on the back of higher infra spending and increased freight movement across India while the tractor segment performance was better last year same month but decline sequentially.