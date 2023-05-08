DCB Bank Q4 Results Review - Net Interest Margins Continue To Improve; Asset Quality Improved: IDBI Capital

DCB Bank Ltd.’s asset quality continued to improve sequentially with gross non-performing asset at 3.2% versus 3.6% QoQ and net non-performing asset at 1.0% versus 1.4% QoQ.

Net restructured standard book further declined to Rs 15.5 billion versus 16.3 billion QoQ; remains high among the industry. DCB Bank's deposits growth remained strong at 19% YoY versus 23% YoY (Q3 FY23); credit growth too witnessed strong growth at 18% YoY.

Net interest income grew by 28% YoY led by improvement in margins (up 25 bps YoY). Profit after tax grew by 25% YoY led by lower provisions (down 22% YoY). Cost/income ratio declined to 60% versus 64% QoQ led by higher non-interest income.

DCB Bank reported collection efficiency for key portfolios (March 2023) – loan against property/home loans/commercial vehicle loans at 97.9%/97.7%/93.6% versus 97.3%/98.3%/92.4% (December 2022) respectively.