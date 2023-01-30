DCB Bank Q3 Results Review - Growth Trends Improve; Low Credit Costs Aid PAT Growth: Dolat Capital

DCB Bank Ltd. reported a good quarter with net interest income growth 29% YoY, with sequential net interest margin expansion of 14 basis points to 4%. Loan growth at 5.4% QoQ and 19% YoY was better than expected.

Despite de-growth in pre-provision operating profit YoY led by higher opex and lower other income, profit after tax grew by 51% YoY owing to lower credit costs.

Slippages at 4.9% moderated QoQ, but continue to be impacted by Reserve Bank of India’s out of order notification for credit card/overdraft facilities, offset by equally strong recoveries, with credit costs of 50 bps for the quarter. Stress in the restructured/Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme portfolio has been limited.

DCB Bank stands out for its granular lending franchise and strong collection/recovery capabilities.