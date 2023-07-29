DCB Bank Q1 Results Review - Lower Net Interest Margins Impact Earnings: Dolat Capital

DCB Bank Ltd. posted muted quarter with lower than expected net interest margin at 3.83% (-35 basis points QoQ), rise in non-performing asset to 3.26% (+7 bps), and drop in provision coverage ratio by 400 bps to 64%. Loan growth was healthy at 3% QoQ, with contained credit costs at 44 bps.

With rise in slippages mainly from mortgage book coming out of moratorium, higher interest reversals hurt net interest margin, apart from change in loan mix.

Asset quality was also impacted by delayed recoveries, which is expected to strengthen in subsequent quarters.

We build in slightly lower NIM estimates and maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 155 (Rs 150 earlier), valuing the bank at one time adjusted book value against FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1%/13%.

DCB Bank stands out for its granular lending franchise and strong collection/recovery capabilities.