DCB Bank Q1 Results Review - Lower Net Interest Margins Impact Earnings: Dolat Capital
Asset quality was also impacted by delayed recoveries, which is expected to strengthen in subsequent quarters.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
DCB Bank Ltd. posted muted quarter with lower than expected net interest margin at 3.83% (-35 basis points QoQ), rise in non-performing asset to 3.26% (+7 bps), and drop in provision coverage ratio by 400 bps to 64%. Loan growth was healthy at 3% QoQ, with contained credit costs at 44 bps.
With rise in slippages mainly from mortgage book coming out of moratorium, higher interest reversals hurt net interest margin, apart from change in loan mix.
Asset quality was also impacted by delayed recoveries, which is expected to strengthen in subsequent quarters.
We build in slightly lower NIM estimates and maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 155 (Rs 150 earlier), valuing the bank at one time adjusted book value against FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1%/13%.
DCB Bank stands out for its granular lending franchise and strong collection/recovery capabilities.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Indian Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Outlook Steady; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.