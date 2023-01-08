Data Preview - CPI Seen At 5.90%; WPI At 5.45%; IIP At 1.3%: Nirmal Bang

We expect the consumer price index inflation to come in at 5.9% in December 2022, broadly unchanged from 5.88% in Nov-22. CPI food and beverage inflation is seen at 5.0%, largely unchanged from 5.1% in Nov-22.

While vegetable prices are witnessing their usual seasonal decline in winter, this is to some extent offset by sustained inflation in cereals.  Meanwhile, core CPI inflation continues to remain sticky, led by inflation in services while gold prices have also advanced lately.

We expect core CPI inflation to come in at 6.06% in Dec-22 versus 6.04% in Nov-22.

The wholesale price index inflation is likely to come in at 5.45% in Dec-22, down from 5.85% in Nov-22 due to a high base and moderation in input prices. Core WPI inflation is seen at 2.84% in Dec-22 versus 3.93% in Nov-22.

The index of industrial production is likely to grow by 1.3% YoY in Nov-22 after a 4% YoY decline in Oct-22. Core infrastructure industries output grew by 5.4% YoY in Nov-22, up from 0.9% YoY in Oct-22.

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index readings have also been robust over the past few months and the same has risen from 55.3 in Oct-22 to 55.7 in Nov-22 and further to 57.8 in Dec-22.